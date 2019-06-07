Sunrise Beach Hires New Fire Chief

A nearly 9-month search is over for the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, which announced Thursday that they’ve hired a new chief. High Ridge Fire Inspector Joseph LaPlant will take the reigns later this month. LaPlant has also served as Deputy Chief at Saline Valley FPD and has an extensive background in both firefighting and handling of legal issues for fire districts. LaPlant will take over for interim Chief Jamie Karl. Karl’s been in charge since Dennis Reilly left the district last September.