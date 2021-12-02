News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Sunrise Beach House Damaged By Fire, Open Burning Being Blamed

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 2, 2021

A controlled burn which went out of control is blamed for a fire that damaged a house in the Sunrise Beach area.

Chief Joseph Laplant says the call to the 14-hundred block of Pisces Drive was received late Tuesday morning and, upon arrival, smoke and flames were showing from the attic and exterior of the single-family residence.

The blaze was brought under control in about 20 minutes with no injuries reported. The American Red Cross was contacted to help out the occupant who was displaced due to the fire.

Assisting at the scene and providing move-ups included personnel from the Gravois, Mid-County, Southwest, Osage Beach and Lake Ozarks departments along with the Lake West Ambulance District.

The house, according to Chief Laplant, is salvageable.

Press Release - 1 December 2021 - Structure Fire - Pisces Dr

