A Sunrise Beach man is behind bars facing charges of kidnapping.

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Dana Christian Ritchie is being accused of holding a woman against her will by locking her in a bedroom and assaulting her.

Investigators say the woman was able to get to her phone and call for help.

They say when the neighbor arrived, that person found Ritchie on top of the woman choking her.

Ritchie is being held without bond.