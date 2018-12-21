Sunrise Beach Man Arrested in Audrain County

A 26-year-old from Sunrise Beach faces several charges after being pulled over in Audrain County. The highway patrol says pending charges against Joseph F. Gibbs include two felony possession charges for, allegedly, having methamphetamine and dextro-amphetamine, felony driving revoked, and misdemeanors for possession of paraphernalia, marijuana under 10 grams, stolen property and for driving the wrong direction on a roadway. The incident happened around 10:00 Thursday night. Gibbs was booked into the Audrain County Jail.