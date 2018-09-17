News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Sunrise Beach Man Convicted on 10 Counts of Sex Crimes with 9, 11 Year-Old Victims

Morgan Co. Prosecutor Dustin Dunklee

A Sunrise Beach man has been convicted of sex crimes involving two young children.  The charges against 57-year old Shayne Garretson were originally filed in 2015 and included five counts of incest, four counts of statutory sodomy, and a single count of statutory rape.  The victims in the case were 9 and 11 years old.  The trial was held in Moniteau County on a change of venue from Morgan County, where the crimes were committed.  The conviction was handed down late last week.  Morgan County Prosecutor Dustin Dunklee says Garretson was taken to the Moniteau County jail upon being convicted.  He’ll remain there until his sentencing hearing scheduled for December 14th.

Filed Under: Top Stories

