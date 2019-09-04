News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Sunrise Beach Man Dies Following August Boat Accident

By Leave a Comment

A 57-year old man from Sunrise Beach has died from injuries sustained in an on-the-water incident in late August.  Jim Petropoulis was taken to University Hospital in Columbia after authorities say his boat hit the shore around 10pm Sunday, August 25th.  He was listed in serious condition.  Jim, who worked for Co-Mo Connect, played a vital role in expansion of internet service in the lake area and was an important part of many media broadcasts, including productions of both Lake Race and the Shootout.  He was pronounced legally dead shortly after 2pm Wednesday afternoon.  We’ll have details on his services as they become available.

Filed Under: Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!