Sunrise Beach Man Dies Following August Boat Accident

A 57-year old man from Sunrise Beach has died from injuries sustained in an on-the-water incident in late August. Jim Petropoulis was taken to University Hospital in Columbia after authorities say his boat hit the shore around 10pm Sunday, August 25th. He was listed in serious condition. Jim, who worked for Co-Mo Connect, played a vital role in expansion of internet service in the lake area and was an important part of many media broadcasts, including productions of both Lake Race and the Shootout. He was pronounced legally dead shortly after 2pm Wednesday afternoon. We’ll have details on his services as they become available.