A 29-year-old from Sunrise Beach faces felony charges of second-degree domestic assault and third-degree assault and a misdemeanor charge for kidnapping after an incident Friday night in Camden County.

The probable cause statement alleges that Arthur Thomas had been drinking with two unidentified females before physically assaulting and forcing himself sexually on, at least, one of the women.

Thomas is also accused of restraining one of the females in a bedroom and throwing a 75-inch TV at her to prevent her from leaving.

Thomas then left the scene running into a wooded area before being caught after a traffic stop a couple hours later while the victim was taken to Lake Regional for treatment.

Thomas was taken to the Camden County Jail where he was being held without bond.