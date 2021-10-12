Sunrise Beach Man Faces Rape Charges After Confessing To Having Sex With An Underage Child

This just in from the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s office..

A Sunrise Beach man is being charged with Felony Rape.

Court documents filed today (Tuesday) show that 22-year-old Trevan Mathew Isaacs solicited images from a juvenile female via Snapchat.

They two met and has sexual intercourse.

An investigator interviewed Isaacs in October, where he confessed that he did meet the child and admitted to have sexual intercourse with her, knowing she was underage.

Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Cunningham has requested no Bond for Isaacs.

Isaacs also has a $100,000 bond out for another rape case in Morgan County.

