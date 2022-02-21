News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News

Sunrise Beach Police Awarded Grant To Enhance Communications

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Feb 21, 2022 , , ,

The Sunrise Beach Police Department received a nearly $10-thousand grant to enhance communication for officers patrolling the city.

The grant is being awarded through the Missouri Department of Public Safety and will allow the police department to upgrade in-car radios in two of the patrol vehicles.

The radios operate on the new statewide public safety system and are used for communicating with dispatch, fire EMS and other agencies around the lake area.

The grant was 100-percent funded with no cost to the department.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News State News

Kansas City Woman Killed After Walking Onto Interstate 44

Feb 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Numerous Arrests Made By HWP During Pub Crawl Weekend

Feb 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

MO House Bill Could Pave The Way For Osage River Casino

Feb 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News State News

Kansas City Woman Killed After Walking Onto Interstate 44

Feb 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Numerous Arrests Made By HWP During Pub Crawl Weekend

Feb 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Sunrise Beach Police Awarded Grant To Enhance Communications

Feb 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

MO House Bill Could Pave The Way For Osage River Casino

Feb 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com