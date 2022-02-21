The Sunrise Beach Police Department received a nearly $10-thousand grant to enhance communication for officers patrolling the city.

The grant is being awarded through the Missouri Department of Public Safety and will allow the police department to upgrade in-car radios in two of the patrol vehicles.

The radios operate on the new statewide public safety system and are used for communicating with dispatch, fire EMS and other agencies around the lake area.

The grant was 100-percent funded with no cost to the department.