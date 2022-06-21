News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Sunrise Beach Police & Crossroads Church Participate In Active Shooter Trainings

Reporter John Rogger

Jun 20, 2022

The Sunrise Beach Police Department is responding to a request for information and advice on how to prepare for the unimaginable. Corporal Scott Craig tells KRMS News that leaders at the Crossroads Church contacted the department about active shooter training to prepare for such an emergency should it occur. Church officials say with buildings across the community being different, they would like to have a plan specifically in place for the church. Corporal Craig also says he’s very big on educating the public and groups on different scenarios to potentially minimize casualties and injuries in the event of such an incident.

