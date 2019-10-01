News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Sunrise Beach Police Investigating Storage Facility Break-Ins

Sunrise Beach Police are investigating a string of break-ins at a storage facility. Chief Jeff Campbell says over the past three nights, someone has cut off a total of 11 locks on storage units at Kline Storage. So far, they’ve stolen a generator, a vintage stereo receiver, a 54” mower deck, and they’ve broken into an empty safe. The chief says the thief or thieves are targeting cheaper shank locks and avoiding heavy-duty disc locks. The police are asking people to keep an eye out to notify them of any suspicious activity.

