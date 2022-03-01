News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Sunrise Beach Police Preparing For 2 Campaigns In March

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Feb 28, 2022 , , , , ,

The Sunrise Beach Police Department is putting the word out now…if you drink and drive, be ready for the potential consequences.

Corporal Scott Craig says the department is participating in a couple efforts during March.

The first is a national campaign, the 16th through the 20th, targeting impaired driving which is blamed for more than 10-thousand people being killed in drunk driving crashes in 2019 alone…or one person every 52 minutes.

The second enforcement program, which also includes the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, will focus on youth seat belt usage.

Statistics show only 75.5 percent of Missouri teenagers wear seat belts and that seven of the ten teen drivers and passengers killed in traffic crashes are unbuckled.

Under the Graduated Driver’s License Law, teenagers can be pulled over and cited for being unbuckled.

SBPD St. Pats Press Release
 SBPD Youth Seat Bealt Press Release

