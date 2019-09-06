Sunrise Beach Police Raising Money to Increase Officer Safety

The Sunrise Beach Police Department needs some new equipment, and they’re hoping a fundraising dinner will help provide enough money to get it. Chief Jeff Campbell says they need to buy some repeater, or extender, radios to help their officers maintain communications in some of the outlying areas.

NEWS-9-6-19 Chief Campbell - 6th September 2019

They’re hoping to raise $10,000 for the equipment at a dinner scheduled for September 14th at The Stables at Cannon Smoked Saloon. In addition to the dinner there will also be an auction and drawings for prizes. Tickets are available by calling Chief Campbell at 280-2093.