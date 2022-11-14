Sunrise Beach Police To Conduct “Safe Driving” Programs This Holiday Season

Among Lake Area law enforcement agencies that are partnering with a federal agency to promote safe and sober driving this winter holiday season is the Sunrise Beach Police Department.

A statement from the local department’s Chief Scott Craig says the National Highway Safety Administration recorded 11-thousand 654 people died in alcohol related accidents in 2020, and preliminary numbers indicate a similar death toll last year as well.

He says Sunrise Beach officers will conduct aggressive enforcement during the holiday season, especially between December 16th and the New Year’s holiday period.

Chief Craig says in the statement – quote – “We need commitment from drivers that they’ll keep the roads free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday”

He recommends you designate a sober driver or plan to use a ride service, or call a taxi or a sober friend to get home safely.