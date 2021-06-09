News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Sunrise Beach Police To Participate In 4th Of July Drunk Driving Efforts

By

Police in Sunrise Beach will be taking part in an effort to stop drunk driving over the 4th of July holiday.

“NHTSA, which is the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration…provides these funds, they are federal funding…and it goes to smaller departments so they can get overtime” says Corporal Scott Craig with Sunrise Beach P.D.

He tells KRMS News it’ll be the first time the department will be involved.

Craig says drinking and driving is a problem on the west side of the lake, as well as other areas where more people may gather.

He also says other law enforcement agencies, like the Camden County Sheriff’s Office will also be taking part.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com