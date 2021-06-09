Sunrise Beach Police To Participate In 4th Of July Drunk Driving Efforts

Police in Sunrise Beach will be taking part in an effort to stop drunk driving over the 4th of July holiday.

“NHTSA, which is the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration…provides these funds, they are federal funding…and it goes to smaller departments so they can get overtime” says Corporal Scott Craig with Sunrise Beach P.D.

He tells KRMS News it’ll be the first time the department will be involved.

Craig says drinking and driving is a problem on the west side of the lake, as well as other areas where more people may gather.

He also says other law enforcement agencies, like the Camden County Sheriff’s Office will also be taking part.