There’s a new Emergency Management Director in charge at the village of Sunrise Beach.

At their most recent town meeting, members voted to elect Ronda Stehle to the position.

Stehle previously served in the town’s public works department.

In addition to that decision, the member’s also voted to forgive a water bill in the cost of $306.16 for a resident dealing with a catastrophic leak.

Along with the forgiveness, the town decided to accept a plan to “up-size” a water main from a 2-inch pipe to a 6-inch pipe, which was approved by all members.

They also denied a request to annex a portion of land requested by the land owners due to it violating town ordinances.