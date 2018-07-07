Sunrise Beach Texting Ban Vote Scheduled

An ordinance to ban texting while driving is expected to be voted on in Sunrise Beach next week. The board of aldermen there will meet Monday evening. The measure was proposed by Chief of Police Jeff Campbell, who said he was motivated by a car accident in March that killed three people.

Currently state law only bans texting while driving for those under the age of 21. Chief Campbell wants to pass a stronger ordinance for the city and apply the standard to anyone who gets behind the wheel.