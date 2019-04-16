Sunrise Beach Woman Accused of DWI with Minor in Vehicle

A Sunrise Beach woman faces several felony charges after being arrested in Camden County. Courthouse records indicate that 34-year-old Amanda Dawn-Evette Bueno is charged with two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child with no sexual conduct and one count each of domestic assault, stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. Bueno, who’s also charged with one misdemeanor count of DWI with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle, was being held in the Camden County Jail on a $50-thousand bond.