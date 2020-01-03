Sunrise Beach Woman Charged Over Daughter’s School Attendance

A Sunrise Beach woman is facing a criminal charge as a result, in part, of her daughter’s lack of attendance at school. According to court documents, the student in question had attended just nine out of the 54 days school had been in session, as of the time authorities were contacted in early November. The mother, Jaclyn Pummill, apparently enrolled her child in virtual classes without following proper procedures and without a way to pay to the bill. Pummill, who is currently on probation, has allegedly not complied with multiple attempts to meet with school and legal authorities to discuss the situation. She faces a misdemeanor charge of violating education requirements for a child.