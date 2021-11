A Sunrise Beach woman is seriously hurt in a one-vehicle accident, north of the Lake Area, in Chariton County.

The highway patrol says the pick-up driven on Route-M, west of Triplett, ran off the road before striking a guard rail, then crossing back over the road and overturned down an embankment.

33-year-old Dougie Bruce was not wearing a seat belt and was seriously injured…she was flown to University Hospital.