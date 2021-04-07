Sunrise Fire Board Welcomes Preator And Butler Following Tuesday’s Elections

We now know the two individuals who’ll be joining the Sunrise Beach Fire District Board, helping to finally bring quorum to a board that’s been gridlocked for several months.

Following the election results, Fire Chief Joseph LaPlant congratulated winners Laurie Preator and Rick Butler.

According to LaPlant, some news media outlets were calling John Smiley as the second-place winner, however KRMS and the local election officials confirm the actual second-place winner was Butler.

LaPlant says he’s ready for Preator and Butler to join the team, so that a decision on the missing board seat and other budget issues can finally be resolved.