Superintendent Pleased with Camdenton Tests Results

Despite some seemingly ever-changing goals, Camdenton schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield says they’re pleased with their students’ results on the 2018 state tests. Camdenton students performed better than the state average on English/Language Arts tests, but were below state averages in math results. Hadfield says they’re hoping for consistency in state standards to help them better prepare to meet those goals.

Hadfield was also pleased with assessments in the way the district prepares students for the workforce. The district’s technical skills attainment rating has improved since 2016 and is currently hitting their targets. This year’s results were within 1% of state averages.