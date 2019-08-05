Support Growing for Proposed OTC Campus in Camden County

A plan to build a new community college campus in the Camdenton school district is gaining momentum. The proposal by Ozarks Technical Community College has received support from the Camdenton Board of Aldermen and the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce. On Tuesday, board members, chamber representatives, and members of the Camdenton School Board will be touring three OTC campuses to get a feel for what a Camdenton-area campus could look like. OTC Chancellor Dr. Hal Higdon will be discussing the plan with the Lake Area Chamber later this month and with LOREDC in September. OTC also will be doing some general polling to see if there’s enough community support to build the campus, which require voter approval to proceed.