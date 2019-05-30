Suspect Considered Armed and Dangerous Now in Custody

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect they considered armed and dangerous has been taken into custody. Authorities had been looking for Dillon Johnson since Sunday night, when he allegedly led them on a vehicle pursuit and foot chase. Johnson is also accused of stealing a gun from a nearby home as he fled from the pursuing deputies. Lt. Arlyne Page of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office says Johnson has been taken into custody in St. Genevieve County.
