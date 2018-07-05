Suspect in 30+ Year Old Homicide Arraigned in Miller County

A Topeka, Kansas man has been arraigned in connection to a Miller County case over 30 years old. Martin Dean Priest appeared in a courtroom in Tuscumbia on Tuesday to be arraigned on a charge of capital murder in the death of Tammy Rothganger. Rothganger was a sophomore at Eldon High School when she disappeared in 1984. At the time, Priest was dating and living with her mother. Now 60 years old, Priest is serving a life-sentence in Kansas for murder and had previously served time on another murder conviction that was eventually overturned. A warrant was initially issued for Priest in January of 2016. He’s now scheduled for a preliminary hearing in August.