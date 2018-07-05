News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Suspect in 30+ Year Old Homicide Arraigned in Miller County

Martin Priest

A Topeka, Kansas man has been arraigned in connection to a Miller County case over 30 years old.  Martin Dean Priest appeared in a courtroom in Tuscumbia on Tuesday to be arraigned on a charge of capital murder in the death of Tammy Rothganger.  Rothganger was a sophomore at Eldon High School when she disappeared in 1984.  At the time, Priest was dating and living with her mother.  Now 60 years old, Priest is serving a life-sentence in Kansas for murder and had previously served time on another murder conviction that was eventually overturned.  A warrant was initially issued for Priest in January of 2016. He’s now scheduled for a preliminary hearing in August.

Filed Under: Local News

