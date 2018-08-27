Suspect in Custody After Pursuit in Camden County

A pursuit that began after an attempted traffic stop involving a motorcycle is over with the suspect taken into custody by the Highway Patrol. The chase began shortly after 1pm along Highway 5. The patrol tried to pull over a motorcycle when the driver slowed down and allowed a female passenger to jump off. He then sped away, reportedly wrecking near the Niangua Bridge. That set off a manhunt when the suspect fled on foot. Sgt. Scott White confirms to KRMS that they have captured the man. We’ll have more details as they become available.