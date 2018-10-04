News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Suspect in Dallas County Murder Was Involved in Camden County Pursuit in August

By Leave a Comment

A suspect in a double homicide in Dallas County is well known to law enforcement.  Billy Medley is believed to have been involved in the early Sunday slaying of Joe and Brandy Allen of Tunas during an attempted vehicle theft.  Medley has been involved in at least seven cases across several counties.  Some of the charges include receiving stolen property, tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.  In early August he was involved in a foot pursuit and search after fleeing from Sunrise Beach Police.  That search effort involved the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 units from Eldon Police and the Morgan County Sheriff’s office.  Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous. 

Filed Under: Featured Story

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!