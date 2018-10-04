Suspect in Dallas County Murder Was Involved in Camden County Pursuit in August

A suspect in a double homicide in Dallas County is well known to law enforcement. Billy Medley is believed to have been involved in the early Sunday slaying of Joe and Brandy Allen of Tunas during an attempted vehicle theft. Medley has been involved in at least seven cases across several counties. Some of the charges include receiving stolen property, tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. In early August he was involved in a foot pursuit and search after fleeing from Sunrise Beach Police. That search effort involved the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 units from Eldon Police and the Morgan County Sheriff’s office. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.