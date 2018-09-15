Suspect in Fatal DWI Accident Posts Bond; Court Date Scheduled for October

A man charged after a fatal DWI accident in Camden County has posted bond and will be back in court in October. Chadrick Byler was charged with DWI with serious physical injury after an accident in early August. He was attempting to make a u-turn when the 76-year old passenger in the vehicle, Bentley Byler, was thrown from the car. He died a few days later. Chadrick Byler posted a $1,000 bond after it was reduced from $250,000. He has a case review hearing scheduled for October 5th.