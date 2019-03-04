News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Suspect in Fatal DWI Accident Seeking to Delay Trial

The case of a Kansas City woman accused, in Camden County, of a fatal traffic accident while intoxicated is back in the courtroom today. Delilah Rose Taylor is charged with second-degree murder, DWI causing the death of a non-passenger and tampering with a motor vehicle in connection to the wreck on D-Road. 26-year-old Lauren Rubi, of Camdenton, was killed in that wreck back on December 16th of 2017. A tentative trial, being heard in Laclede County on a change of venue, is scheduled to begin on March 25th. The court is scheduled, today, to consider a motion seeking a continuance in the case.

 

