Suspect in Mace Road Drug Bust Charged

One of five people taken into custody after a search warrant was executed, on Tuesday, in the area of Mace Road in Osage Beach has been identified and formally charged. Lieutenant Arlyne Page, in the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, says 40-year-old Christopher Cone, of Osage Beach, is charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance. Camden County deputies and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served up the warrant, allegedly, uncovering a quantity of methamphetamine and taking Cone along with four others into custody. Cone is being held on a $25-thousand cash-only bond. The other four were released pending formal charges.