News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Suspect Reportedly in Custody After Hit-and-Run Leaves Stover Woman on Life Support

By Leave a Comment

Morgan County authorities are investigating an apparent hit-and-run which left a Stover resident on life support. Sheriff Norman Dills says Stover officers were called late Sunday night to the scene of a subject lying in a business driveway. The victim, identified as 28-year-old Candice Akin, had a critical brain injury and was flown to University Hospital. The investigation, according to Sheriff Dills, revealed that Akin had been struck by a vehicle which left the scene. Surveillance video in the area has identified the vehicle and a suspect who has, reportedly, been taken into custody. His or her name is not being released at this time while the investigation continues.

Filed Under: Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!