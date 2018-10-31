Suspect Reportedly in Custody After Hit-and-Run Leaves Stover Woman on Life Support

Morgan County authorities are investigating an apparent hit-and-run which left a Stover resident on life support. Sheriff Norman Dills says Stover officers were called late Sunday night to the scene of a subject lying in a business driveway. The victim, identified as 28-year-old Candice Akin, had a critical brain injury and was flown to University Hospital. The investigation, according to Sheriff Dills, revealed that Akin had been struck by a vehicle which left the scene. Surveillance video in the area has identified the vehicle and a suspect who has, reportedly, been taken into custody. His or her name is not being released at this time while the investigation continues.