UPDATE: Suspects Described as Armed & Dangerous are in Custody

UPDATE:  Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms tells KRMS News both suspects are now in custody.  They were taken into custody in the Horseshoe Bend area of Camden County have since been returned to Pulaski County.  We’ll have more details as they become available.

 

Law enforcement in the lake area and surrounding counties are being advised to be on the lookout for two suspects wanted in connection to an assault and robbery from Pulaski County. The men identified as Daniel Burkhart and Tim Compton are described as armed and dangerous with violent tendencies. It’s believed they have multiple weapons in the vehicle including a shotgun, knives, and a machete. They were last seen leaving the Richland area in a white Yukon with possible license plate EE1 C7C. Possible locations include Osage Beach, Camdenton, and Lebanon.

