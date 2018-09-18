News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Suspects Identified in Camden County Bust

More details have been released on a multi-faceted arrested in Camden County.  Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms says 35-year-old Justin Wiley and 32-year-old Jacqueline Mazur were arrested when deputies and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served up the search warrant in the 100 block of Seven Ridge Court last Friday night. Among the items seized at the scene included methamphetamine, prescription pills, paraphernalia, counterfeit currency and prepaid debit cards in different names, along with a list of gift card numbers, stacks of gift cards, identity theft documents and equipment to manufacture counterfeit. Both are formally charged with three counts of forgery. Wiley also faces one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a forging instrument, while Mazur also faces three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Four children in the house were also taken into protective custody and placed with foster care. Bond for, both, Wiley and Mazur was set at $75-thousand. More charges are expected.

