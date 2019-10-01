Suspects In Assault, Murder Due in Court

Two people from Eldon involved in a violent and deadly weekend of activities are due in court Wednesday. Steven Degraffenreid is accused of first-degree assault and armed criminal action after allegedly stabbing a man during a dispute over money in late July. The next night, the stabbing victim, his wife Lisa Shockley, and Charles Weatherford were all allegedly using heroin they had purchased the night of the stabbing. Authorities allege that heroin caused the overdose death of Weatherford. Shockley is charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance. Degraffenreid has a preliminary hearing scheduled, while Shockley is scheduled for a case review and a bond motion.