Suspects in Miller County Murder Case Released on Reduced Bonds; Hearings Planned Monday

Two men facing charges in connection to a murder in Miller County will be back in court this week after recently posting bond. Daniel Cole and William Lucas are both charged with accessory to first-degree murder, accessory to armed criminal action, and conspiracy in abandonment of a corpse in the killing of Columbia resident Aaron Brantley. Cole was released in mid-May on a reduced bond of $100,000, while Lucas posted a reduced $50,000 bond June 4th. They are both scheduled for preliminary hearings on Monday. Lucas’ attorney has also filed a motion to dismiss the case against his client.