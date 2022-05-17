News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Suspects Named in Drug Bust and Recovery of Stolen Items

ByReporter Mike Anthony

May 16, 2022

The two suspects arrested late last week in connection to drugs and stolen items being recovered from the Hawks Nest Lodge in Osage Beach have been identified. The Camden County Sheriff’s Department says 35-year-old Mark Helmich, of Columbia, and 25-year-old Crystal Sawyer, of Hartsburg, have formally been charged in associate court. Helmich is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanors for driving revoked or suspended and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia…he’s being held on a $25,000 bond. Sawyer is charged with four felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia…she’s being held on a $15,000 bond. The stolen items were identified as being taken from the Osage Beach area.

