Suspect(s) Wanted in Beverage Vending Machine Thefts

A string of thefts from beverage vending machines is under investigation in Camden and Laclede Counties. The Camden County Sheriff’s Department says a drill is being used by the suspect, or suspects, to break into the machines. One of the most recent incidents happened over this past weekend at a business in Greenview. Surveillance video shows one suspect being described as a white male wearing plaid shorts and a blue t-shirt with short hair and a ball cap. It’s believed that he is driving a dark-colored SUV or mini-van. Anyone with information on the beverage machine culprit, or culprits, should contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Department or local law enforcement.