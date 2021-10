The Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District is getting into the spirit of Halloween.

The district will be hosting its first-ever trunk or treat and spook house coming up this weekend.

The event is scheduled from 12-4 on Halloween Day, Sunday, at station house #4 on Charger Lane in Macks Creek.

There will be free candy handed out to the youngsters and 50-cent hot chocolate. There is a $2.00 entry, or $5.00 per family, for the spook house.