SW Camden County FPD Levy Increase Goes Before Voters Tuesday

Firefighters from the Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District will be waiting anxiously for election results Tuesday night. They’re asking voters to approve a 25-cent levy increase. If voters say yes, it will be the first levy increase in the district’s history. It’s the only issue on the ballot, but Division Chief Josh Kingston says he doesn’t think that will hurt the effort.

NEWS-8-3-19 Kingston A - 3rd August 2019

The money will be used to add water stations across the district to improve response times, replace turnout gear, and add to benefits for the entirely volunteer staff. You can learn more and calculate what the increase will cost you by visiting www.swfpd.net/tax.