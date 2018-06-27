Sweet to Stand Trial for Double Homicide

The case of a Rolla man accused of fatally gunning down two caretakers and injuring another person at the Riverview RV Park and Campground in Lake Ozark will go to trial. Appearing, Tuesday, with his attorney in Miller County Circuit Court, formal arraignment was waived on behalf of Gary Sweet who is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and first-degree assault, and four counts of armed criminal action. The allegations date back to early November when Sweet was, reportedly, evicted from the campground before returning and going on his rampage that took the lives of Jim and Sheri Parker. Sweet fled from the scene and was taken into custody several hours later at his residence in Rolla. The case has been ordered to be scheduled for a pre-trial and a jury trial with the dates not announced as of this time.