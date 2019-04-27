Sweet Wins World of Outlaws Race at Lake Ozark Speedway

Dirt track fans saw a great race at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon Friday night as the World of Outlaws returned with the NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. Brad Sweet led most of the way until a red flag with 10 laps left tightened things up. Sweet got around lapped traffic and made a pass out of the final turn to win the 40-lap feature. It was the 36th career win for the Connecticut native. David Gravel took second place racing for the Rocky Mount-based Jason Johnson Racing team.