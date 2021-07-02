Swimming Advisory Issued For LOTO State Park Beach – Others Open This Weekend

A swimming advisory has been issued for Public Beach # 1 at the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says water samples came back with high counts of e-coli.

That is a direct result of the recent flash flooding across the area, which often washes debris and waste from animals down into the lake.

Public beach # 2 off Highway 54 in Osage Beach, as well as the Campground Beach and the Day Use Beach at Truman State Park in Warsaw are all open for this weekend.

Additional Details:

Beaches open as of July 1, 2021

Cuivre River State Park, 678 State Rt 147, Troy*

Finger Lakes State Park, 1505 E. Peabody Rd, Columbia

Harry S Truman State Park Campground Beach, 28761 State Park Rd, Warsaw

Harry S Truman State Park Day Use Beach, 28761 State Park Rd, Warsaw

Lake Wappapello State Park, Hwy 172, Williamsville

Lake of the Ozarks State Park Public Beach 1, 403 Hwy 134, Kaiser*

Lake of the Ozarks State Park Grand Glaize Beach, off Hwy 54, Osage Beach

Long Branch State Park, 28615 Visitor Center Rd, Macon

Pomme de Terre State Park Pittsburg Beach, Hwy 64B, Pittsburg

Pomme de Terre State Park Hermitage Beach, Hwy 64B, Pittsburg

St. Joe State Park Monsanto Lake Beach, 2800 Pimville Rd, Park Hills

St. Joe State Park Pim Lake Beach, 2800 Pimville Rd, Park Hills

Stockton State Park, 19100 S. Hwy 215, Dadeville

Thousand Hills State Park, 20431 State Hwy. 157, Kirksville*

Trail of Tears State Park, 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson

Wakonda State Park, 32836 State Park Rd, La Grange

*Advisory – Swimming is not recommended

Swimming is not recommended if the geometric mean of the weekly water quality sample results exceeds the equivalent of 190 E. coli colonies per 100 milliliters of water (190 mpn/100 mL). The following beaches exceed the 190 mpn/100 mL recommendation.

Cuivre River State Park, 678 State Rt 147, Troy

Lake of the Ozarks State Park Public Beach 1, 403 Hwy 134, Kaiser

Thousand Hills State Park, 20431 State Hwy. 157, Kirksville

Beaches closed as of July 1, 2021

Mark Twain State Park, 37352 Shrine Rd, Florida, Missouri – Closed due to flooding.

Watkins Woolen Mill State Park, 26600 Park Rd N, Lawson – Closed due to flooding.

Additional information may be found on the department’s website at http://dnr.mo.gov/asp/ beaches/