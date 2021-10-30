“Swinging Bridge” Placed On The Missouri 2021 Places In Peril

A well-known and historic bridge in the Lake Area is now, officially, on the Missouri 2021 Places In Peril List. The Grand Auglaize Bridge, AKA the Swinging Bridge in Brumley, was recently nominated by the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments to be put on the list…

NEWS-10-30-2021 SWINGING BRIDGE IN PERIL - 29th October 2021

The council of local governments is teaming up with a group called “Save the Historic Brumley Swinging Bridge”…a not-for-profit group spearheading the funding process which will include approaching a variety of potential public and/or private donors.