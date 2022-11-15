Tabitha Thompson settles in as SFCC-Lake of the Ozarks director

The State Fair Community College-Lake of the Ozarks campus is now under the direction of Tabitha Thompson.

The school says in a statement that Thompson, who previously served as Lebanon R-3 School District assistant principal for six years, is now responsible for operations at the campus at the Stone Crest Mall.

Thompson has been a Lake Area resident for 14 years.

The statement quotes the S.F.C.C. President Dr. Brent Bates as saying “The combination of Thompson’s education, administrative and leadership experiences are a great match for this position.”

Read more below:

The State Fair Community College-Lake of the Ozarks (SFCC-LOZ) campus is now under the direction of Tabitha Thompson who previously served as Lebanon R-3 School District assistant principal for about six years.

As the SFCC-LOZ director, Thompson is responsible for the operations at the campus located in the upper level of Stone Crest Mall at 3797 Osage Beach Parkway. She works closely with current and prospective students, faculty and community members to ensure SFCC’s mission to provide relevant and responsive learning experiences to the college’s stakeholders is met. Thompson also serves as a liaison with local government officials, school districts, chambers, economic development and businesses and industries and is the point of contact for admissions, financial aid and student success.

Thompson has lived in the lake area for 14 years with her husband Brett. They have two sons, Dylan, a senior at Truman University, and Logan, a freshman at Southwest Baptist University.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to work with students, staff and the community through the SFCC-Lake of the Ozarks extended campus,” said Thompson. “There are so many great opportunities for continuing education right here on this campus. I look forward to forming partnerships with our local schools and businesses to seek out ways to best meet the needs of our community.”

Thompson earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Hannibal LaGrange College and her Master of Elementary Education Administration from William Woods University. In 2015, she became a Google Certified Educator, and in 2021, she earned a Specialist in Education, Superintendent from Northwest Missouri State University.

“We are pleased and honored to have Tabitha directing the SFCC Lake of the Ozarks campus,” said Dr. Brent Bates, SFCC president. “The combination of Tabitha’s education, administrative and leadership experiences are a great match for this position. She has a strong foundation in educator effectiveness and best practices that will be an asset for our students and a resource for faculty.”

To learn more about SFCC-Lake of the Ozarks, visit www.sfccmo.edu/lake-of-the-ozarks.