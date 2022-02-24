Masks off.

That’s the latest information from chain store Target, who have updated their COVID-19 mask guidance to no longer require staff or guests to wear masks in stores.

Target says as COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country, the company will not require our U.S. team members or guests to wear masks, as local regulations allow.

That does depend on your location, where any state and local COVID-19 safety regulations require them to do so.

The company has also expanded checkout options for guests, including contactless in-store payment and MyCheckout, which allows guests to checkout with a team member anywhere in the store.