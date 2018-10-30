Tavern Creek Road South to Close Wednesday

Miller County officials have announced that another road will be closed for a while to clear the way for replacing a bridge. Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright says, effective Halloween Day, Tavern Creek Road South, at Little Tavern Creek in the Iberia area, will be closed so the bridge can be replaced. Weather permitting, the work is expected to last until early next year with an expected date to re-open the roadway and bridge to traffic on January 29th.