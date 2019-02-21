TCLA Decision on Lodging Tax Could be Key to Soccer Complex

The fate of a proposed tournament soccer complex at Lake of the Ozarks could lie in the hands of Tri-County Lodging Association members, who have to decide whether to ask voters for an increase in lodging taxes as a funding mechanism. A proposal under consideration would raise the lodging tax from 3-6% in Camden and Morgan counties and from 5-6% in Miller County. If the members vote to put it on a ballot, Tim Jacobsen says it may not have to pass in all three counties in order for the complex to get built.
The lodging tax alone would not be enough to finance the entire complex, but it’s a major portion of it without which the project may not be possible.
