TCLA Decision on Lodging Tax Could be Key to Soccer Complex

The fate of a proposed tournament soccer complex at Lake of the Ozarks could lie in the hands of Tri-County Lodging Association members, who have to decide whether to ask voters for an increase in lodging taxes as a funding mechanism. A proposal under consideration would raise the lodging tax from 3-6% in Camden and Morgan counties and from 5-6% in Miller County. If the members vote to put it on a ballot, Tim Jacobsen says it may not have to pass in all three counties in order for the complex to get built.

      NEWS-2-21-19 Tim Soccer - 21st February 2019

The lodging tax alone would not be enough to finance the entire complex, but it’s a major portion of it without which the project may not be possible.

