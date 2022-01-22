The city of Lake Ozark says a requested Transportation Development District for Bagnell Dam Boulevard has been approved by a Miller County Judge.

If approved by voters, it would mean the funding would be secured to rehabilitate Bagnell Dam Boulevard.

Before it can be placed on the April ballot, it will need to be certified before January 26th.

The TDD would be responsible for a three-quarters of a cent sales tax increase on all retail sales made in the district, which runs between the Business 54 and Osage Beach Parkway intersection to just before the Bagnell Dam.

The tax would also be used for road and bridge repair and other transportation related projects across the city.