News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Politics Top Stories

TDD For Bagnell Dam BLVD Repairs Approved By Judge – Awaiting Certification For April Ballot

ByReporter John Rogger

Jan 21, 2022 , , , , ,

The city of Lake Ozark says a requested Transportation Development District for Bagnell Dam Boulevard has been approved by a Miller County Judge.

If approved by voters, it would mean the funding would be secured to rehabilitate Bagnell Dam Boulevard.

Before it can be placed on the April ballot, it will need to be certified before January 26th.

The TDD would be responsible for a three-quarters of a cent sales tax increase on all retail sales made in the district, which runs between the Business 54 and Osage Beach Parkway intersection to just before the Bagnell Dam.

The tax would also be used for road and bridge repair and other transportation related projects across the city.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Local News School News Top Stories

Knife Threat Reported at Camdenton High School

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Community Events Local News Top Stories

Ozark Season 4 Released – Official Lake Area Watch Party Happens This Evening

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics School News State News

Virtual Learning To Be Recognized At State Capitol During National School Choice Week

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News School News Top Stories

Knife Threat Reported at Camdenton High School

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Community Events Local News Top Stories

Ozark Season 4 Released – Official Lake Area Watch Party Happens This Evening

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

TDD For Bagnell Dam BLVD Repairs Approved By Judge – Awaiting Certification For April Ballot

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics School News State News

Virtual Learning To Be Recognized At State Capitol During National School Choice Week

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com