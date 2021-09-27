Teaser Released For Season 4 Of Ozark On Netflix

We still don’t know the official release date for season 4 of Ozark on Netflix, but the media giant is offering a sneak peek.

A clip from episode 1 of season 4 was posted to Twitter over the weekend.

The show stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as the main characters, Marty and Wendy Byrde, who are living at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Some of the scenes have been filmed in the area, while the remainder were filmed on a lake in Georgia.

The release date was delayed due to COVID 19.