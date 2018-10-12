News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Teen Arrested for Firing Shots Near Iberia Home

A teenager is facing charges after an alleged shooting incident in Miller County.  18-year old Joshua Wilson is charged with unlawful use of a weapon after he allegedly fired several shots as he drove by his girlfriend’s home on Jones Street in Iberia.  Wilson was having a fight with the girl over the phone when she says he threatened her family.  Awhile later a truck drove by residence and the driver fired several shots.  Wilson’s truck was caught on surveillance video with muzzle flashes visible from the window. The Miller County Sheriff’s deputy investigating the case says that Wilson admitted to the incident during questioning. 

